Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Freetown Stretch of Route 140

At least one person was seriously hurt during a crash on Route 140 northbound in Freetown, Massachusetts, according to MassDOT.

The crash was reported by MassDOT at 9:40 a.m., and at that time, the right lane and breakdown lane remained closed.

Travelers were told to expect delays.

Authorities have not specified how many people were hurt, only saying that the crash led to serious injuries.

Additional information was not released.

