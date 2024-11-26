Ellington

1 killed, 2 injured in fiery crash in Ellington, Conn.

One person has died and two others are injured after a fiery crash in Ellington on Monday night.

State police said a Kia Sorrento was speeding westbound on Sandy Beach Road shortly before 8 p.m. when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

According to state police, the driver and a passenger were able to escape from the vehicle before it caught on fire. The 20-year-old driver from Storrs and the 19-year-old passenger from Stafford Springs were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

A second passenger in the vehicle died in the crash. The person has not yet been identified.

The road was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

