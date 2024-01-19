75-year-old man killed in Lakeville crash

A 75-year-old man was killed in a crash involving four cars in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said.

Lakeville police said they were called to the crash on Main Street, near Elliot Farm, around 5:30 p.m. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed the crash was fatal - the victim identified only as a 75-year-old man.

The road was closed for an investigation. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section is assisting.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

