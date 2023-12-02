Serious injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on I-395 in Webster

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 395 on Saturday night, resulting in serious injuries and lane closures.

Details are limited but the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on I-395 southbound at Exit 3, and the southbound lanes were closed in the area as of 11 p.m.

All traffic is being detoured off at Exit 3, and commuters should expect delays, MassDOT said.

Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries in #Webster on I-395-SB at Exit 3. I-395 SB is currently closed in the area. All traffic detoured off at exit 3. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 3, 2023

There was no immediate word on the number of people injured, or the extent of any injuries. The transportation agency said only that serious injuries had been reported.

It also was not clear how many cars were involved, or what caused the crash.