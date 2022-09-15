Local

quincy

Serious Injuries Reported in Quincy Stabbing

Glover Avenue and Pierce Street are currently closed for the investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino

police tape generic crime
NBCPhiladelphia.com

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday after a stabbing in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said.

It happened in the area of Glover Avenue, Quincy police said. Glover Avenue and Pierce Street are currently closed for the investigation.

Police stressed that there is no threat to the students at the nearby Quincy Catholic Academy.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
u003cemu003eSign up for our u003c/emu003eu003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eBreaking newsletteru003cemu003e u003c/emu003eu003c/au003eu003cemu003eto get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.u003c/emu003e

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

quincystabbing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us