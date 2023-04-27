Local

Newbury

Serious Injuries, Traffic Impacts After Rollover Crash on I-95 in Newbury

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts State Police

A serious crash resulted in serious injuries and the closure of northbound traffic on Interstate 95 in Newbury, Massachusetts Thursday morning, according to state troopers.

Massachusetts troopers and other responders were on scene of the rollover crash, which authorities said involved "serious injuries and entrapment."

Two medical helicopters landed on the highway for victim transports.

The crash happened near Exit 81. As of around 6:30 a.m., two out of four northbound lanes had been reopened.

Additional details have not been made available.

