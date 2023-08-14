Massachusetts

Serious injury reported in I-91 crash involving motorcycle and tractor-trailer

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said I-91 southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 8, just south of the I-391 interchange

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police lights
NBC

A crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 91 in Springfield, Massachusetts, has resulted in serious injury and closed highway lanes to traffic Monday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released little information but said all I-91 southbound lanes were closed at mile marker 8, just south of the Interstate 391 exchange.

Around 10:15 p.m., MassDOT said lanes were reopening.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury being reported.

Additional details were not released.

