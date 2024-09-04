Serious motorcycle crash reported on I-95 in Newbury, major traffic delays expected

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 south in Newbury, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Scotland Road. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Aerial video showed a heavily damaged motorcycle in the median and a significant traffic backup on I-95 south. Northbound lanes appeared to be flowing smoothly.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post at 8:45 a.m. that the two left lanes remained closed on I-95 south at Exit 83 due to the crash.

In #Newbury, two left lanes closed on I-95 SB at exit 83 due to crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 4, 2024

No further details were available.