Service Changes Start Monday Night on Red Line as Crews Complete Safety Upgrades

If you work late and rely on the MBTA Red Line to get home, big changes starting Monday night could impact your commute.

Beginning Monday night, shuttle buses will replace Red Line service between JFK/UMass and Braintree Stations, as crews work on safety upgrades.

The work will impact six stations and shuttles will stop at each of them. Track work will run daily from 8:45 p.m. to the end of service from Monday through Thursday of this week, and once again from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11.

Here's a list of the impacted stations:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

JFK/UMass

North Quincy

Wollaston

Quincy Center

Quincy Adams

Braintree

Regularly scheduled service will begin at the start of service the following day.

Red Line Reminder: Shuttle buses replace Red Line service between JFK/UMass and Braintree, Mon - Thurs, beginning at 8:45 PM through the end of service. More: https://t.co/YoIRizDa28 pic.twitter.com/OUQIQKTFkO — MBTA (@MBTA) August 1, 2022

The track work comes as safety issues continue to plague the MBTA and calls for change grow. The Federal Transit Administration is now stepping in, ordering MBTA workers to attend a safety briefing. Hundreds of MBTA employees will be getting the 15 minute briefing, which will be held between shifts, during breaks and when shifts start. Anyone who doesn't attend will not be able to move train cars in yards or shops.

This follows a slew of issues, and three runaway train incidents since the end of May. The FTA called the runaway incidents "exceptionally dangerous."

An Orange Line train caught fire Thursday in the latest safety issue on the beleaguered MBTA.

Starting Monday, the MBTA must give daily updates on the safety briefings until every worker who needs the training gets it. Attendance at the meetings must be tracked.