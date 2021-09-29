Service Restored On MBTA Red Line Following Derailment

The MBTA announced early Wednesday that Red Line service is back following a train derailment at the Broadway Station in South Boston.

Crews had been working on the rail since late yesterday morning when a red line train derailed with 47 people on board. Nobody was hurt in the derailment.

The derailment caused massive delays, with the T having to bus people between the Park Street and JFK/UMass station through the evening commute.

Commuters we’ve talked to were not sure what to expect this morning.

If you rely on this service, the trains will run at a reduced speed between South Station and Broadway.

The T is still investigating how the derailment happened.