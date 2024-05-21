mbta

Service suspended on a stretch of the Green Line due to ‘switch problem'

The issue was first reported by the MBTA shortly after 6 a.m.

Service was suspended on a portion of the Green Line on Tuesday morning due to what the MBTA described as a "switch problem."

The issue was first reported by the MBTA shortly after 6 a.m. The transit agency said delays were being reported due to a signal issue at Arlington, and riders were urged to use the Orange Line for service downtown. Buses were also suggested as options.

Around 6:30 a.m., the T said service had been suspended between Government Center and Arlington due to a "switch problem." An update 10 minutes later said service remained suspended between Government Center and Kenmore.

By 7:30 a.m., the situation had improved slightly, with service only suspended between Government Center and Copley.

No further details were immediately available.

