Service Suspended on Part of E Branch of MBTA Green Line

The interruption affects the Green Line between Heath Street and Brigham Circle

The MBTA said Monday afternoon that service had been suspended on part of the Green Line's E Branch.

Train service is affected between the Heath Street and Brigham Circle stops.

The interruption is happening because of an auto crash near Fenwood Road, the MBTA said. It did not give any further details on the incident.

The MBTA advises travelers to take the Route 39 bus for alternate service.

