Services begin Thursday for Waltham police killed in crash

A community in Waltham, Massachusetts, will come together to remember a police officer who died in the line of duty. A wake will be held Thursday for Officer Paul Tracey.

Tracy and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson were killed last week, after a man crashed into a utility work site and killed them both.

Family and friends, as well as many members of the Waltham community, are expected to turn out for Tracey's visitation Thursday afternoon to pay their respects. In fact, the community will be spending the next few days honoring the lives of Tracey and Jackson.

This comes as police put out a bulletin Wednesday night, once again asking for the public's help finding witnesses, as well as photos or videos of the incident that claimed their lives.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

For family and friends of Tracey, Thursday's wake will be a chance to grieve together and support his loved ones through this incredibly difficult time.

"Paul was a great friend of mine, dearly from — I knew his wife Kristen, and I knew her very well. And when I heard about Paul's passing, it hit me like it hit the Waltham community, very hard," said Zachary Bourque, Tracey's friend.

Tracey's wake will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish on Trapelo Road, followed by his funeral at the same church at 10 a.m. Friday.

Services for Jackson will be Saturday at the Saint Paul AME in Cambridge, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11a.m., and the funeral following immediately after.

Services for both men are open to the public.