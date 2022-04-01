Services Set for Massachusetts Marine Killed in NATO Training Exercise

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Marine from Leominster, Massachusetts, who was killed in a NATO training exercise in Norway last month.

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, was taking part in a NATO training exercise called Cold Response on March 18 when the U.S. military aircraft, a MV-22B Osprey, crashed south of Bodoe, Norway, killing all four crew members.

Reynolds' body will be returned to his hometown on Saturday afternoon with an escort from Boston Logan International Airport. Residents are being asked to honor and welcome Reynolds home by lining the streets as the procession arrives, according to a press release from Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella and Veteran Services Director Richard Voutour.

A Marine from Leominster, Massachusetts, was one of four men killed when their U.S. military aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO training mission

In a statement released shortly after his death, the Reynolds family said they were heartbroken, in shock and devastated by their loss, trying to come to terms with their new reality. They also said they are praying for their daughter-in-law Lana, who they described as the light of her husband's life.

"Ross was so caring, compassionate, and committed, not only to his country, but also to being the best son, brother, husband, son-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law, friend and Marine that he could be," the family wrote.

Reynolds, who joined the Marine Corps in May 2017, served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot. During his nearly five years in the Marines, Reynolds' decorations included the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.

The procession route will extend from Mechanic Street near Johnny Ro Park through downtown via West Street, then continue to Anderston Funeral Home via Maple Avenue, Merriam Avenue, South Street, Electric Avenue to Clarendon Street.

Loved ones in Massachusetts are remembering Capt. Ross Reynolds after his death during a NATO exercise in Norway.

A candlelight vigil will be held on the steps of Leominster City Hall on Sunday, April 3, at 7 p.m. in a show of support for the Reynolds family and in honor of his life. In case of inclement weather, the vigil will be held inside City Hall.

A public wake will be held at Leominster City Hall on Monday, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the John R. Tata Auditorium. The parking lot next to City Hall will be reserved for the family and those who need handicap access on Monday afternoon. Ample parking is available throughout downtown.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia's Church at 180 Mechanic St. on Tuesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. Only family will be allowed inside City Hall on Tuesday morning. Those attending the Mass are being told to go directly to the church. The Mass will also be broadcast live at City Hall.

A private burial will follow the Mass with full military honors at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans' Cemetery in Winchendon.

In a press release, the U.S. Marine Corps identified Reynolds as one of the four Marines who died in the crash and said all of the men were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

The other Marines who died alongside Reynolds were identified by the Marine Corps as:

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

The Cold Response drill includes around 30,000 troops, 220 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 countries. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden are also participating. The exercises began on March 14 and end on April 1.

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area at the time. The first Cold Response exercise was held in 2006, and the drills are conducted every two years. They take place in southeastern, central and northern Norway.