7th Case of Coronavirus in NH as More Schools Close

Public health authorities say New Hampshire's total number of presumptive positive test results of the new coronavirus has risen to seven because of a case involving a woman who visited a Division of Motor Vehicles office.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said late Friday the woman is from Rockingham County and notified her health care provider after developing systems.

The state is investigating to identify people who had close contact with the woman before she began self-isolating.

The department says the woman was at the Manchester branch of the DMV during business hours on five days this month.