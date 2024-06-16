Seven people arrested after massive fight on Block Island Ferry dock

Seven people were arrested following a large fight at the Block Island Ferry dock in Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Narragansett Police say they responded to 304 Great Island Road for a report of 20 to 30 individuals fighting.

Two people were transported to area hospitals due to injury.

As officers were making arrests, some individuals began interfering and were told to stand back or be arrested for obstruction.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The people arrested were identified as:

Manuel Pina, 42 years old, of Brockton

Gilda Antunes, 28 years old, of Brockton

Elsa Lopes, 31 years old, of Brockton

Henry Lopes Jr., 32 years old, of Providence

Victor Manuel Gomes Depina, 39 years old, of Brockton

Michael Gomes Lopes, 36 years old, of Brockton

A 16-year-old juvenile

All seven are expected to be arraigned in District Court 4th Division on Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation.