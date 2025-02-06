Seven youths facing assault charges for attack on 13-year-old boy at MBTA station

Seven youths are facing assault charges for a vicious attack on a 13-year-old boy at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Boston last month, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

Lucas Goncalves-Depina, 18, was charged in West Roxbury District Court on Jan. 15 with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 21 for a pretrial hearing.

Five other teens between the ages of 14 and 16 were also charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Jan. 15 They were arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court and are due back in court on March 14.

A 12-year-old has also been charged and is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 14, when MBTA Transit Police responded to a lcoal hospital to meet with the victim, a 13-year-old boy, who reported being assaulted by a group of teens. The victim said he was on a bus from the Andrew Square Station to the Forest Hills Station just before 7 a.m. when a girl sat next to him and told him she wanted to "fight" because he was "spreading rumors" about her.

When the bus arrived at Forest Hills Station, the victim got off the bus, and the girl followed him and punched him in the face multiple times. He was able to get away when a young man placed his arm around his shoulder and walked him toward the bike path.

The victim told police a group of youths walked in the same direction and quickly surrounded him. He said they began to punch him, at which point he fell to the ground and they began kicking and punching him in the head and body.

Two adult witnesses intervened and broke up the assault, with one of them using his bike to separate the group. The witnesses told police that most of the group fled, but one wouldn't stop kicking the victim.

"I thank the Transit police for their quick work in identifying the juveniles involved in this frightening assault and I’m grateful for the witnesses who assisted this young victim. It’s easy for any caring person to imagine the fear this boy must have felt during such a vicious attack," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The 13-year-old victim sustained multiple lacerations on his forehead and bruising throughout his body, according to police.

Surveillance video corroborated the victim and witness statements, showing 8-10 youths striking the victim. Later that same day, investigators used still images obtained from the video to identify and detain Goncalves-Depina and the other youths when they returned to Forest Hills Station.