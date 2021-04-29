Several Hospitalized in Apparent Pawtucket Hazmat Incident

More than a dozen emergency services vehicles descended on a Rhode Island manufacturing company Thursday afternoon over what appeared to be a noxious odor that sickened several people.

No one was seriously hurt, Pawtucket's acting public safety director said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The incident was reported at the address of medical parts and electrode manufacturer Bio-Detek on Narragansett Park Drive. Pawtucket firefighters were called by a woman who'd been having trouble breathing and determined that it was caused by an odor or a smell, said acting Public Safety Director Tina Goncalves in a statement.

Several other people had irritated eyes, noses, mouths or throats, Goncalves said. She said several people were taken to local hospitals to be monitored.

It wasn't clear how many people were affected, but over a dozen fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers were at the scene, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the odor, and will turn the the investigation over to state environmental management staff and a regional hazardous materials team, according to Goncalves.

She said Pawtucket thanked the communities that sent emergency vehicles to help, as well as local firefighters "for their prompt response."