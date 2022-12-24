Several Hospitalized in Early Morning House Fire in Roxbury

An early morning fire burned through a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Firefighters were seen putting responded to the fire on Warren Street as early as 3a.m. on Saturday. The fire burned thorugh parts of the second and third floor of the building.

Boston Fire says several people were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital. Boston Police say at least one person has life-threatening injuries.

Crews were challenged by the 10-degree weather, which they say froze their water line and their gear as they climbed ground ladders.

No word on the cause of the fire.