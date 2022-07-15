Several Hurt When SUV Crashes Onto Beach in Onset

A person was flown to the hospital after their SUV fell 30 feet down an embankment onto the beach in Onset, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, fire officials said.

Six people in total were hurt in the crash off Onset Avenue near Hotel Road, and they had injuries ranging from severe to minor, according to the Onset Fire Department.

The crash was reported about 5 a.m., officials said. The SUV had hit a tree, then fell down the embankment.

People were pulled from the SUV and taken away by ambulance — one of the injured people was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, firefighters said.

They didn't immediately say what's believed to have caused the crash.