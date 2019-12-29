Local
Rhode Island

Several Juveniles Arrested After Fights at Providence Mall

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Police say several juveniles were among eight people arrested after at least three fights broke out at a Rhode Island mall.

Police say a small disagreement involving two young men broke out on the third floor of the Providence Place Mall at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Upon police and security personnel arrival, the disagreement developed into two large groups of people creating a disturbance by the escalators.

Local

Weather 2 hours ago

Snow and Sleet for the Region Tonight

Weather 41 mins ago

Top 5 New England Weather Events of 2019

A smaller fight also developed on the first level of the mall. There was also another fight outside of the mall including three young people.

Authorities arrested five juveniles on disorderly conduct charges.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidence Place Mall
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us