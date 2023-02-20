Several Juveniles Arrested After Multiple People Attacked in Boston

Several juveniles ranging between ages 11 and 17 were arrested Sunday night following attacks on multiple people in downtown Boston.

Police were called to the Downtown Crossing area shortly before 8p.m. on reports of youth throwing bottles at people. According to police, five adults were attacked. Three of the victims' were non-life threatening. Police say one victim was kicked and punched while on the ground, another was punched in the back of the head, and another was punched in the jaw.

Authorities say the group was removed from the area TJ Maxx shortly before the incidents after causing a disturbance in the store.

A 12-year-old boy from Arlington, a 16-year-old boy from Framingham, and a 14-year-old boy from Cambridge are all facing delinquency and assault charges. An 11-year-old boy from Arlington was also arrested and released to a parent.

Authorities say several other juveniles ranging from ages 15 to 17 have been summoned to juvenile court.