Several Massachusetts Stop & Shop stores closing Thursday

After Thursday, hundreds of Stop & Shop customers will have to find a brand new place to get their groceries. The supermarket chain is closing several stores in Massachusetts.

This will impact a number of communities. Seven stores in all are closing Thursday in Massachusetts, including the following locations:

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

That's on top of the store on Needham Street in Newton that already closed in August.

Over the summer, the Quincy-based chain announced it would close underperforming stores. It's part of a broader shift by Stop & Shop's parent company to focus on improving performance and lowering costs.

Workers at the impacted stores will be offered jobs at other locations.

In a statement, the president of Stop & Shop said, "We remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities."

In all, 32 stores are shutting down across the Northeaster, including stores in Connecticut and Rhode Island.