Several Massachusetts Stop & Shop stores closing Thursday

After Thursday, hundreds of Stop & Shop customers will have to find a brand new place to get their groceries. The supermarket chain is closing several stores in Massachusetts.
This will impact a number of communities. Seven stores in all are closing Thursday in Massachusetts, including the following locations:
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield
- 545 Lincoln St. Worcester
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke
That's on top of the store on Needham Street in Newton that already closed in August.
Over the summer, the Quincy-based chain announced it would close underperforming stores. It's part of a broader shift by Stop & Shop's parent company to focus on improving performance and lowering costs.
Workers at the impacted stores will be offered jobs at other locations.
In a statement, the president of Stop & Shop said, "We remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities."
In all, 32 stores are shutting down across the Northeaster, including stores in Connecticut and Rhode Island.