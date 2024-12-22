Firefighter among 4 people injured in Fitchburg blaze

Two people were rescued and several others were also injured, including a firefighter, after a fire broke out at a home in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Sunday morning.

Fitchburg's fire chief tells NBC10 Boston that the department was notified around 9:30 a.m. about a reported building fire at a three-family home on Ashburnham Street, with smoke showing from a mile away.

Responding firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the back porches and a report of two people trapped inside. Flames filled all three floors quickly, Chief Dante Suarez said.

One person was rescued from the second floor with a ladder, while another person was found by firefighters in the stairwell between the second and third floors. Both were taken to a local hospital; the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

One firefighter was also injured and transported to an area hospital with difficulty breathing. There was no update on his status.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. An investigation is ongoing.