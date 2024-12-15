Gloucester

Several people rescued by authorities in Gloucester fire

Authorities responded to a multi-family home along Pirmi Lane, not far off Route 128.

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people had to be rescued after a fire in Gloucester, Massachusetts overnight.

Authorities responded to a multi-family home along Pirmi Lane, not far off Route 128.

Firefighters and police officers rescued five people from the building.

Three residents were transported to the hospital and three police officers were transported for smoke inhalation.

After knocking down the fire, crews remained in the area ensuring all the hot spots where also put out.

At this time, families will have to find another place to stay because the entire building has been shut down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Massachusetts 13 hours ago

Fire destroys historic farm in Westminster, Mass.

Plainville Dec 13

Plainville man killed in fire identified by authorities

This article tagged under:

Gloucester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us