Several schools in East Boston on lockdown over reports of a person with a rifle

A report of a person with a rifle has prompted a lockdown at several schools in East Boston Wednesday, according to Boston police.

Police said the schools have been placed in safe mode as a precaution while they investigate the report, which came in as a person with a rifle walking in the area of Leyden Street.

There are no indications that any shots have been fired or anyone is hurt at this time.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

