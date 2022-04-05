Multiple Police Cruisers Struck in Chase Near Encore Casino

Multiple Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck during a police chase that ended in front of the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett on Tuesday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing from a state police lieutenant and leading troopers on a chase, state police said.

We have one person in custody following a pursuit that just ended in the vicinity of the Everett casino. Suspect fled from one of our lieutenants and led us on a pursuit, during which the suspect struck several cruisers. We will have more info later this morning. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 5, 2022

The incident began shortly after 7 a.m., state police said, when a trooper checked on a "possibly emotionally disturbed person" outside a vehicle on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 south in Revere.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man got back into the vehicle and drove onto Route 1 south. A second cruiser responded to assist and the troopers tried to stop the vehicle.

The suspect, who was driving an Infiniti QZ60 SUV, refused to stop, and state police began a pursuit. The SUV hit a civilian vehicle and then exited on to Carter Street, at which point state police terminated their pursuit.

The SUV then drove down a dead-end street and cruisers responded to the area in an attempt to box in the vehicle. The vehicle evaded officers and continued to flee, hitting three state police cruisers, Chelsea and Everett police cruisers and several civilian vehicles as it did so.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known. State police did not say if anyone was injured.

A short time later, the SUV entered the grounds of the Encore casino, at which point the driver exited the vehicle and tried to fight several troopers. One trooper used a Taser on the man, who was then taken into custody.

The suspect, whose name has not been released by police, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

No further information was immediately available.