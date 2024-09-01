Several students involved in fight at Revere High School

About a dozen students are facing disciplinary action after a fight broke out last week at a high school in Revere, Massachusetts.

Revere Public Schools said in a statement that the physical altercation occurred Thursday at Revere High School and involved several students during the transition to lunch period.

"We have zero tolerance for violence in our schools and are coordinating closely with our teams at Revere High School and Revere Police to ensure all parties involved are held accountable," the district said, adding that they are among the highest achieving school districts in the state and work hard every day to provide a safe learning environment for every student.

One staff member was struck during the fight and taken to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution. They have since been released and are reportedly feeling fine.

The school said the students that it identified as having been involved will face disciplinary action as a result that may include either suspension or expulsion.

Further details haven't been shared.