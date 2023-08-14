Several weekend shootings reported across Boston's neighborhoods

There were at least four incidents over the weekend where shots were fired in Boston, launching a series of investigations by police in the city.

No one died in any of the incidents.

On Sunday at around 10 p.m., police found a number of shell casings on Brookway Road in Roslindale. It was unclear, though, if anyone was actually hit.

That was just about an hour after Boston police were in the area of Shawmut and Lenox Avenuse — right near Ramsay Park. Officers said they found a person shot there. The victim was taken to a hospital, so they could be treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

On Saturday, police investigated two shootings that were around 30 minutes apart.

One was in Roxbury, and the other was in Dorchester. The two people shot were both expected to survive. It's unclear if those two cases are connected.

Police have not announced any arrests.