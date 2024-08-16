Chelmsford

Mass. residents left cleaning up severe storm damage

As of Friday morning, Porter Road remains pitch dark. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reports at least 230 customers are without power in this town

By Oscar Margain

NBC10 Boston

Residents in Massachusetts were left cleaning up severe storm damage Friday, dealing with fallen trees and debris.

A large tree fell on the back side of the Philoon family home on Porter Road — one of several houses that got damaged in Chelmsford on Thursday.

The tree stretched across the backyard after the top end of it came crashing down through the kitchen, smashing windows and leaving glass everywhere.

Aidan Philoon was home with his brother while his parents were on vacation on Cape Cod, leaving their children alone for the first time in 20 years.

Trees were knocked down across Massachusetts on a stormy Thursday evening.

Aiden said he was taking a nap when he heard a loud crack and felt the ground shake.

"The cats are coming screaming down the hallway. So, I look out and there's glass all over the kitchen, all over the dining room. The tree's in the roof. It's raining inside," said Aidan.

"If we hadn't been on vacation, I do home daycare. I would have had a house full of kids, so that's a blessing in disguise, I guess," said Michelle Philoon.

The Philoon family said an inspector saw structural damage. The family isn't allowed back in without the inspector.

They're told that with the tree there, the house could collapse.

