Severe storms and hail expected on Monday

A pleasant late summer afternoon ahead with sunshine and ‘building’ clouds, some mid-level wildfire smoke may dim out the sunshine through this evening.

Overall, the afternoon will be on the dry side except for a few showers and storms developing across the higher terrain of northern and western New England, still can’t rule out a stray shower/sprinkle popping up in the Boston area later this afternoon as well. Highs reach the low 80s, dropping back into the mid to upper 70s immediate coast courtesy of an onshore breeze.

Monday we’ll be keeping our eyes on an upper-level system which will be dropping through New England during the afternoon.

Widespread showers and storms are expected to develop across northern New England around noontime and move into southern New England during the mid to late afternoon hours, a few isolated storms may become severe accompanied by large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain which has prompted us to issue a First Alert. Monday’s highs reach the upper 70s coast, low 80s inland.

Seasonable Tuesday with more in the way of sunshine. Highs around 80. Warmer Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, highs in the 80s.

Cool and dry to end the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Warmer Labor Day Weekend with the chance for showers both Saturday and Monday which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast, still some wiggle room in the timing of those, stay tuned!

Have a great afternoon!