Sexual Assault Investigation on Cruise Ship Docked in Boston

State and federal law enforcement responded Tuesday night to investigate a reported sexual assault onboard a cruise ship while it was traveling between Providence and Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police got a report of a sexual assault onboard the Norwegian Breakaway, which was docked at the Black Falcon Terminal in Boston, at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, a spokesperson with MSP has confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Troopers responded to the ship, as did agents with the FBI.

The suspect and victim of the alleged assault are both employees of the ship, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Norwegian Cruise Line for comment.