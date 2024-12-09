Beverly

Sgt. Jeremy Cole to be remembered during wake, law enforcement walk Monday

The public is invited for visiting hours at Campbell Funeral Home in Beverly on Monday. They will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., after a private funeral for Cole's family.

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

Community members will come together on Monday to honor the life of Endicott College Police Sergeant Jeremy Cole.

People will have a chance to pay their respects to Cole and his family during a public wake, following his tragic death while driving home after his shift early Thanksgiving morning.

Thousands attended a remembrance for Endicott police sergeant Jeremy Cole.  Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

There will be a law enforcement walk at the Cambell Funeral Home on Cabot Street in Beverly at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The public wake will follow from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This will be the latest opportunity for people to remember the life of the beloved member of the Endicott community. He was a 15-year veteran of the college's police department, but students have said that his impact reached far past only public safety.

Current students, former students and members of the community have been coming together to light candles and write letters to the family of the late Sgt. Jeremy Cole. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

He leaves behind a wife and four children. Endicott said that his children may attend college there tuition-free.

Local

Maine 1 hour ago

Over 300 skiing Santas raise $9,000 for charity in Maine

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

The Onion's bid to buy Infowars goes before judge as Alex Jones tries stopping sale

Cole died Thanksgiving morning after a wrong-way driver collided with his SUV on I-95. He had just finished a shift at Endicott, and was returning to his home in Exeter, New Hampshire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The wrong-way driver is accused of driving under the influence was arraigned from a hospital bed on multiple charges including motor vehicle homicide.

This article tagged under:

BeverlyNewbury
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us