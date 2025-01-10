Vermont

Police searching for Vt. man wanted on sex assault, stalking charges

Troopers have been trying to find Todd Thompson but his whereabouts are unknown, Vermont State Police say

By Asher Klein

Police are searching for a Vermont man wanted on suspicion of sexual assault, stalking and other charges.

Todd A. Thompson, a Shaftsbury resident who is about 49 years old, is wanted on six felony charges over a late December incident, state police said Friday. He's suspected of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon and aggravated first-degree domestic assault.

Troopers have been trying to find Thompson but his whereabouts are unknown, police said. He has ties to Shaftsbury, Bennington and White Creek, New York.

Police didn't share more information about the incident that led to the warrants for Thompson's arrest.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Anyone with information about Thompson's location was asked to call state police at 802-442-5421 or reach out anonymously by texting keyword "VTIPS" to 274637 (CRIMES) or visiting cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.

