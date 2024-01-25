boston restaurant talk

Shake Shack founder's Union Square Hospitality Group opening 2 restaurants in Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A NYC-based restaurant group that has a well-known name behind it is bringing a couple of dining spots to the Boston waterfront.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group is planning to open two restaurants to the city's Seaport District, with both opening at the upcoming Commonwealth Pier mixed-use development at 200 Seaport Boulevard. The article mentions that the two dining spots will be locations of existing brands from the group, though specific details have not been given as of yet (one will apparently be casual while the other will be a bit more "elevated"); if all goes as planned, both places will open sometime in 2025.

The Union Square Hospitality Group includes such restaurants as Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, Blue Smoke, and The Modern, while Meyer is also behind the rapidly-growing Shake Shack chain. Its website can be found at https://www.ushg.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

Massachusetts 5 mins ago

Berklee student convicted of cyberstalking person advocating for democracy in China

New England Patriots 40 mins ago

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte arrested on illegal sports betting charges

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us