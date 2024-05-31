Shake Shack opens new location in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that a growing chain of burger spots was planning to open a new location in the western suburbs of Boston, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

An article from The Swellesley Report indicates that Shake Shack is now open in Wellesley, and as mentioned in an earlier article, it has taken over the former GAP space on Central Street in Wellesley Square. The new outlet joins a number of other locations in the Greater Boston area, including ones nearby in Chestnut Hill and Dedham.

The address for the new location of Shake Shack in Wellesley is 74 Central Street, Wellesley, MA, 02482. The website for the chain is at https://theswellesleyreport.com/

