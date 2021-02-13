‘Shameful Cowardice': New England Lawmakers React After Trump Acquitted By Senate

Former President Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday in a 57-43 vote by the U.S. Senate on a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Democrats needed 17 Republicans to join them to convict Trump and hold a separate vote to bar him from running for office again, but only seven Republicans voted "guilty," including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

The other six GOP senators voting to find Trump guilty were: Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

The seven senators were praised by some New England lawmakers, including Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, who thanked them for "having the courage to do what was right," and Massachusetts' Congressman Seth Moulton, who said they were the "few brave exceptions" to the Republican Party that cowered "in fear for their political futures."

Rep. Moulton, who represents Massachusetts's 6th congressional district, said it sadly came as no surprise that so many GOP senators "once again capitulated to Trump."

"History will be the final judge of their moral weakness," Moulton said in a tweet.

I do not honestly know how Republicans will gain the trust of the people back. They can start by telling their constituents and themselves the truth. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 13, 2021

Reaction from New England lawmakers was both swift and damning for the Republican senators who did not vote to convict the former president. And many stated that, despite the acquittal, they believe Trump is guilty.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, said the "R's in the Senate" demonstrated "shameful cowardice."

She called Trump's impeachment trial a "referendum on white supremacist violence," and said the 43 Republican senators who voted to not convict Trump should be expelled for condoning it.

This impeachment trial was a referendum on white supremacist violence.



43 Republican senators confirmed they condone it. They enable it. They must be expelled. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) February 13, 2021

Former Congressman Joe Kennedy III shared similar sentiments on Twitter, writing, "History will long remember the damage done by Donald trump. The 43 United States Senators who enabled him should have their legacy cemented with him."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, stated that Trump "incited a mob of domestic terrorists to attack our Capitol and overturn the election," and said our democracy needs to be stronger than those who voted to acquit him.

"Even 7 Senate Republicans couldn’t stomach his act of insurrection," she said on Twitter. "Our democracy must be stronger than the former president and the 43 senators who sided with him today."

Congressman Bill Keating, representing Massachusetts's 9th congressional district, said those who voted to acquit Trump have no respect.

"The 43 Republicans who voted to acquit former President Trump have no Constitutional respect, no democratic respect, and no self-respect," Keating wrote.

The 43 Republicans who voted to acquit former President Trump have no Constitutional respect, no democratic respect, and no self-respect. #mapoli — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) February 13, 2021

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said it is both sad and dangerous that only a handful of Republicans voted to convict Trump.

"It is truly sad and dangerous that only 7 Republicans voted to convict a president who is promoting a Big Lie, conspiracy theories and violence, and is aggressively trying to destroy American democracy," Sanders said in a tweet.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, of Maine, called it "tragic" that many Republican senators "chose their party over our democracy today."

Massachusetts' Rep. Lori Trahan, who represents the state's third congressional district, said those Republican senators "didn’t have the courage to vote their conscience."

Trahan said they will have to explain their "not guilty" vote to the "American people, who, unlike them, don’t live their lives in fear of losing re-election."

"Donald Trump is guilty. Every person who watched the trial over the past week knows that to be the case," Trahan wrote on Twitter. "Yet, 43 senators betrayed their oaths to the Constitution. They did it to show fealty to a man that would have watched them hang if it meant he got to stay in power."

If Donald Trump’s actions aren’t impeachable, what is? — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) February 12, 2021

Fellow Massachusetts' Rep. Jim McGovern agreed with Trahan, writing, "Donald Trump is guilty as all hell."

"We all know it. They all know it," he said on Twitter. "Senators who would rather throw away their conscience than stand up to a man who incited a violent attack on us at the Capitol will go down as cowards who betrayed their oath and disgraced their office."

Maine's Sen. Angus King, one of the 53 senators who voted to convict Trump, said on Twitter shortly after the verdict that the insurrection at the Capitol would not have happened "'but for’ Donald Trump’s lies about the election’s legitimacy and his repeated calls for supporters to gather in Washington on January 6."

The insurrection at the Capitol would not have happened 'but for’ Donald Trump’s lies about the election’s legitimacy and his repeated calls for supporters to gather in Washington on January 6. For that reason, I voted to convict. My full statement: https://t.co/go4SfcFr7q — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) February 13, 2021

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy questioned if Trump's actions weren't impeachable, what is?

"He tried to bully state officials into overturning the election. When that didn’t work, he organized a violent mob on the day of the vote count in Congress, riled it up and sent it to the Capitol. When the violence began, he celebrated," Murphy said. "If that’s not impeachable, what is?"

While the vote did not achieve the two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, that was needed for conviction, it was still the most bipartisan vote in the history of presidential impeachments.