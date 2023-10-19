Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken to open at the North Shore Mall in Peabody

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

This spring, it was reported that a chain of chicken spots founded by an NBA hall of famer was planning to expand to the Greater Boston area, and now we know where one of its locations will be.

According to a post from Boston 25 News, Big Chicken is opening at the North Shore Mall in Peabody, and as mentioned earlier, Shaquille O'Neal's is behind the chain. Back in May, it was announced that six locations of Big Chicken -- which was founded in 2018 -- would be coming to the Boston area, offering such items as chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, sliders, tenders, macaroni and cheese and more.

The website for Big Chicken can be found at bigchicken.com.

