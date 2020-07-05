Local

Shark Season Has Arrived: Swimmers Temporarily Ordered Out of Water in Truro

By Young-Jin Kim and Nathalie Sczublewski

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water Sunday at a Cape Cod beach after a white shark was detected, as the number of shark sightings climbs as the summer progresses.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said the shark was spotted 20 yards off of Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro. Swimmers were ordered out of the water until 1:05 p.m.

The sighting comes a day after a shark was spotted at White Horse Beach in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Harbormaster says crews went over to check the area after the shark sighting was confirmed. 

Lifeguards ordered people out of the water. Red flags were flown at all town beaches. 

Sharks were spotted hundreds of times last year off Cape Cod beaches, forcing officials to temporarily shut down swimming.

