A shark was seen in the area of White Horse Beach Saturday afternoon in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

@Plymouth_Harbor crew checking the white horse beach area after a confirmed shark sighting. Lifeguards ordered people out of the water and red flags will be flying at Town beaches. pic.twitter.com/fsK4IFIYJb — PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) July 4, 2020

The Plymouth Harbormaster says crews went over to check the area after the shark sighting was confirmed.

Lifeguards ordered people out of the water. Red flags will fly at all town beaches.