Sharks Active Off Cape and Islands Saturday: Beaches Closed, 5 Sharks Detected at 1 Buoy

White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said.

The Sharktivity app, which tracks the fish, didn't immediately note a sighting in the area, but it did show a shark sighting around the same time about 75 yards off the shore of Nauset Beach.

And a buoy south of Nauset Beach, off Chatham's North Beach Island, detected five separate white sharks in the area Saturday morning alone. It uses technology to note when sharks that have been previously tagged swim nearby -- Saturday's visits were from sharks called Dylan, Fruit Loops, Warren, Squidward and the ID number 13620, according to the Sharktivity app.

Kim Reilly captured video on the Fourth of July that shows a shark attacking a seal just off Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts.

There have been plenty of recent shark sightings note in the app, run by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, and that's no surprise -- mid-summer is when shark season heats up off Massachusetts, now that seals have arrived in the area, and it will likely stay busy into early fall.