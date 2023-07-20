Local

sharks

Shark jumps out of water, takes bite out of Mass. fisherman's catch

Sharks are common off Cape Cod during the summer and sightings often lead to beach closures

Captain Donald Parker

A shark snagged a snack right off a Massachusetts fisherman's line and he has the photos to prove it.

Donald Parker is a Harwich firefighter and the captain of Prime Rate Sportfishing out of East Dennis. He said he'd hooked a bass when a shark jumped out of the water and took a bite.

Parker was left with the head and the wild story that went with it.

Sharks are common off Cape Cod during the summer, when waters are warmer, and sightings often lead to beach closures. In the last week there have been at least five confirmed sightings, according to the Sharktivity app

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Experts say sharks are hard to track but The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy estimates that at least 100 return to Cape waters during the summer. Researchers continue to study shark behaviors in hopes of better understanding them and reducing conflict between sharks and humans.

More on sharks

Florida Jul 3

Watch: Florida paddleboarder has close encounter with shark

sharks Jun 13

Sharks are returning to Cape waters, and humans still have a lot to learn about them

sharks Jun 6

Sharks get close to swimmers more often than you might think, study shows

This article tagged under:

sharks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us