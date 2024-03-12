‘She tased me': Classmate allegedly used stun gun on girl in Boston school

A Boston student was injured Monday morning when a classmate allegedly used a stun gun on her.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday at the Josiah Quincy Upper School on Arlington Street, according to a report from the Boston Police Department. The school serves students between 6th and 12th grades.

A substitute teacher told police he was trying to break up a shouting match between two students when he saw one of them pull out a stun gun. She started hitting her classmate in the head with it, then the substitute heard a zap, and the other student scream, "She tased me!"

The police report states the victim's face was bleeding. Her mother declined for the girl to be transported by Boston EMS and said she would take her daughter to the hospital.

A friend of the victim told NBC10 Boston that the girl is recovering and plans to press charges.

The incident is the latest in a spate of violence involving Boston Public School students.

"There's been some very disturbing incidents where it seems kids are lashing out," Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy said Tuesday.

The councilor is to calling for a memorandum of understanding between Boston Public Schools and the Boston Police Department, which she said has been in the works since officers were removed from the schools almost three years ago and replaced with safety specialists.

"For many of our families and students, they do feel like they're in a setting of a school that isn't safe, and that has to change," Murphy said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday that schools are not an appropriate place for armed police officers.

"We have more staff now focused on safety within our schools than we have in a very long time," Wu said.

A 13-year-old was attacked a block away from the Condon School last week – fracturing her rib, ripping out her hair and injuring her hands.

A teacher at the Richard J. Murphy School in Dorchester -- who asked to remain anonymous -- told NBC10 Boston that students are screaming, fighting and threatening each other in the hallways daily. They say staff are getting hurt trying to break up the fights, and it doesn't seem like anything is being done about it.

"When they share their concerns, sometimes they're just told other good things are happening," Murphy said.

"The city has taken a lot of efforts to ensure that all of our departments are working together on student safety and creating opportunity for young people from every single department," Wu said.