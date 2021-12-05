Sheep Repeatedly Rammed Volunteer Who Died Following Mass. Farm Incident: Police

A woman who died after being injured by a comfort animal at a farm in Bolton, Massachusetts, was repeatedly rammed by a sheep, police announced Sunday.

According to Bolton police, a single sheep charged at the farm volunteer around 9 a.m. Saturday and repeatedly rammed her while she was working alone in a pen at Cultivate Care Farms.

The victim was identified Sunday as Kim Taylor, 73, of Wellesley. Police said she was a longtime volunteer at the therapy farm.

According to police, Taylor had extensive injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived on scene. She was taken to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said only one sheep was involved in the incident, and animal control is working with Cultivate Care Farms to determine what will happen to the animal.

Authorities did not reveal what kind of animal was involved until Sunday, only saying on Saturday that authorities were called to the farm in the morning for a report of a volunteer injured by livestock.

Bolton police had said all animals at the farm -- located at 401 Main Street -- are comfort animals.

The Cultivate Care Farms' website says it is one of the premier farm-based therapy outpatient programs in the country.

"Cultivate Care Farms, Inc. is committed to improving the lives of children and adolescents through Farm-Based Therapy," the website reads. "Cultivate Care Farms strives to create a safe, supportive, and inclusive space to promote wellness for all people and to diminish barriers created by mental health stigma."

Locals tell NBC10 Boston that the farm has a stellar reputation in town, and they are saddened by the sudden death of Taylor.

Cultivate Care Farms was scheduled to host its first Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday but a Facebook post said it was canceled due to "unforeseen events." A sign posted in front of the farm also read, " We are closed today 12/4."

It's unclear if the farm reopened Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police and Bolton police were jointly investigating Saturday's fatal incident.