Shell Casings Found in Bathroom of North Middlesex Regional High School

Police and school officials are investigating after shell casings were found inside the bathroom of a Massachusetts high school.

A staff member at North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend found the two casings, which came from a small caliber handgun, around 2 p.m. Tuesday while cleaning a boys' locker room, police said.

Authorities are working to determine how the casings got into the school.

"Students were not in the building on Tuesday, and I want to assure parents and community members that the school will be thoroughly searched before students return on Wednesday," Brad Morgan, superintendent of North Middlesex Regional School District, said in a joint statement with the Townsend Police Department. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking all precautions to ensure there is no threat at the school."

There will be an increased police presence at the school Wednesday, police said.