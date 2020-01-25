Local
Massachusetts

Shelter in Place Issued by Hingham Police for Area Near Shipyard

Residents advised to stay indoors

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Hingham Police have issued a shelter in place for residents surrounding the Hingham Shipyard.

Police are on scene at 111 Fitzroy Drive, officers said. Crisis negotiators from Quincy police were sent to assist SWAT, police said.

In the advisory, police urged residents near Whitaker Lane, Amesbury Drive, Fogg Way, Bickerton Way, Shipyard Drive and USS Stayner Drive to stay indoors.

Local

Massachusetts 33 mins ago

Downed Utility Poles Cause Power Outage in Cambridge

Massachusetts 10 hours ago

Bus Shot With BB Gun in Boston Road Rage Incident

"Stay away from all windows until further notice," a voice message from police said.

This story will be updated.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHinghamActive Shooter
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us