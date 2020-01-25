Shelter in Place Issued by Hingham Police for Area Near Shipyard

Hingham Police have issued a shelter in place for residents surrounding the Hingham Shipyard.

Police are on scene at 111 Fitzroy Drive, officers said. Crisis negotiators from Quincy police were sent to assist SWAT, police said.

In the advisory, police urged residents near Whitaker Lane, Amesbury Drive, Fogg Way, Bickerton Way, Shipyard Drive and USS Stayner Drive to stay indoors.

"Stay away from all windows until further notice," a voice message from police said.

This story will be updated.