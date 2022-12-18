Shelter-in-Place Issued in Cohasset Neighborhood

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts issued a shelter-in-place order on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. to residents living within a quarter of a mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road.

Police say they are at the area where they ordered the shelter-in-place.

According to Massachusetts state police, the situation involves a "barricaded suspect" inside a home on Cushing Road.

Around 5:20 p.m., Cohasset police said their bomb squad arrived with robotic platforms at the home of where the suspect is.

State police said that they are not involved, and local police are handling the situation on their own.

This is a developing story.