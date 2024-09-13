Shelter-in-place lifted in NH town, ‘armed and dangerous' man still on the loose

A shelter-in-place was lifted overnight in Hillsboro, New Hampshire, but police say their search for an "armed and dangerous" man is ongoing.

Hillsboro police said they tried to apprehend Tae Potwin, also known as Tae Bacon, a 32-year-old man last seen on Thursday fleeing from officers on foot in the Emerald Lake area. They said he is considered "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached in public.

A shelter-in-place order was put in place on Thursday night but was lifted around 2 a.m. Friday, allowing residents to resume their normal activities. But police said Potwin remains on the loose, and the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police by calling 603-464-5512.

"As we work diligently to ensure the safety of the community and locate the individual, your cooperation and awareness are crucial during this time."

Potwin is described as being 5'10", weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted in Oklahoma for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, failure to appear and drug trafficking. He has ties to both Hillsboro and Lebanon, New Hampshire.

No further details were released.