Corrections officer accused in conspiracy to bring drugs into Norfolk County jail

A corrections officer working at the Norfolk County Correctional Center in Dedham, Massachusetts is accused in a conspiracy to bring drugs into the facility, Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott said at a press conference Thursday.

McDermott said Jean Guirand, of Saugus, is suspected of working with two inmates - identified as Dante Clark, 25, and Cornel Bell, 29, and two women who know the inmates - Avalina Faustin, 20, and Amaya Rogers, 27 - to bring in suboxone strips.

Suboxone is considered an opioid and is commonly used as a prescription to help those with opioid addictions to help with withdrawal symptoms during recovery. However, the medication can be abused.

Investigators believe the corrections officer was approached by Clark at the facility in July and asked if he would be willing to bring drugs into the facility in exchange for payment. The corrections officer allegedly agreed and met with Rogers in the parking lot of the facility on July 29. The strips were hidden inside a Wendy's fast food bag, according to investigators.

The corrections officer then hid the strips between trash bags and brought them to the housing unit, where he later handed them over to an inmate.

Investigators found 238 suboxone strips in one of the offender's cells during the investigation. The value of those strips in the correctional setting is around $47,600, according to McDermott.

Authorities learned of the situation on Aug. 1 and immediately began an investigation. Guirand, when confronted, admitted to providing the drugs, but said he was originally told he was bringing K2 into the facility, a synthetic marijuana. Investigators believe Faustin obtained the drugs at the direction of Clark and Bell, and then provided them to Rogers to meet with Guirand.

A complaint seeking charges of drug conspiracy, delivering drugs to a correctional facility, and possession of class B substance with intent to distribute against each of the five suspects was filed in Dedham District Court on Aug 23. Clark and Bell are being held at the jail for their alleged involvement in a murder in Quincy in August 2022.

McDermott noted that Guirand was hired in April after going through the usual screening and training process. He was placed on leave after admitting to his involvement in the scheme, according to McDermott

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.