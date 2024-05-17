Sheriff's deputy arraigned on drunk driving charges

A deputy with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department is facing criminal charges over drunk driving allegations.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Friday that Richard Camargo had been arraigned on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, carrying a firearm while intoxicated and leaving the scene of property damage.

Prosecutors did not immediately give further details about the allegations, but confirmed Camargo is with the sheriff's office.

"These are incredibly serious charges and we have been fully cooperating with investigating authorities about this incident. The officer in question is a long-term employee with a previously stellar record of service, so these allegations are very much out of character for him," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "This doesn't in any way diminish the severity of the alleged conduct, and we will continue providing fully transparent, cooperation to the law enforcement agencies as they require."

"We are hopeful that the officer in question will seek out personal assistance in this matter and receive the support that he needs," the department went on to say.

Camargo was released on personal recognizance with conditions that he must remain drug and alcohol free, prosecutors said. He is due back in court July 16 for a pre-trial hearing.